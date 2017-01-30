SOUPer Bowl Promises a Good Time in Bay Village with No Concussions Hopefully

Sat 2/4 @ 11:30AM-2:30PM

The Superbowl is now so lousy with overproduced TV commercials, gaudy halftime shows and — probably more so this year — unwelcome political protests that, like millionaire jocks with the National Anthem, why not turn our backs on it?

Instead go to BayARTS, the north shore community’s art center for SOUPer Bowl, an all-ages mid-winter fundraiser on the weekend of the big gridiron match (that remains far beyond Cleveland’s grasp).

There will be gourmet soups, baked goods courtesy of Breadsmith in Lakewood and miscellaneous contributing chefs, plus hot dogs, libations, a photo booth and football-themed activities for kids and grownups alike. Admission is $5.

bayarts

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: