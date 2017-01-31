Singer/Actress/Comedian Theresa Kloos Brings her Cabaret to the BOP STOP

Thu 2/2 @ 8PM

Cleveland native actress/comedian Theresa Kloos graduated from Baldwin Wallace University before heading to New York City to seek fame, fortune and opportunities. Now she’s bringing her cabaret show “Reasons to Be Unsuccessful” back home to the BOP STOP.

It’s an evening that shows off her versatility, with some comedy about her move to New York and all the not-so-glamorous encounters she’s had there, and some music, including unique takes on songs by Pink Floyd, Survivor and Bobby Darin, accompanied by her rockin’ band. Tickets are $15.

theresa-kloos-bop-stop

theresaklooscomedy/

Post categories: