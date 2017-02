Fri 1/27 @ 9PM

Cleveland-based indie folk singer/songwriter Noon (Erin Kapferer) delivers her soft and bittersweet lyrics of lost love, longing, and hope, translating her feelings and experiences into truthful melodies. These emotional vocal lines soar over the sounds of delicate piano riffs, flowing cello and sweet guitar.

They will be joined by bands Sol Fox and the West Woods. Tickets are $5 in advance, $8 at the door.

