Sat 1/28 @ 7PM

What happens when you put 16 artists of different mediums and disciplines together to collaborate? Come find out for yourself and experience Current, an immersive sound, visual and movement environment. This is part one of this seven-part art series.

Admission is $10. Proceeds to benefit local basic needs/homelessness support organization.

[Written by Stephan Haluska]

