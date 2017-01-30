Taste Sausages and Beer and Dance to Polka Music at the Music Box’s Sausage Fest

Fri 2/3 @ 7PM

With so many residents with Eastern European ancestry, Cleveland has always been a sausage town, whether it’s kielbasa or bratwurst or kishka. For those who still crave this taste of the Old County, State Meats in Parma can satisfy it.

State Meats’ owner George Salo will be bringing that taste downtown to the west bank of the Flats or Sausage Fest at the Music Box Supper Club. There attendees will get a six-sausage sampler plate and a Great Lakes Brewing Seasonal Pour for their $10 admission, along with sampler-sized beer and sausages so you can try more. Salo will be on hand to talk about what goes into making the sausages, and DJ Kishka (how do you think he got his name?) will be spinning his beloved records to set the scene.

musicboxcle/sausagefest/

Post categories: