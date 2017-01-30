Sun 2/5 @3PM

The Elysian Trio are the chamber group in residence at Baldwin Wallace University. One might assume that this concert devoted to “The Passion of Russian Romanticism” — composers typified by Rimsky-Korsakov, Borodin, Mussorgsky, etc. — is some kind of a reference to Valentine’s Day. And you would be correct.

Russia is in the news these days for political reasons, but it’s always a delight to embrace the towering majesty of Russian music. And this concert is special: audience members are invited to sit on stage with the Trio as they share music by the geniuses of Russian Romanticism.

Glad we cleared that up. Remember — CoolCleveland: more reliable than CNN.

Admission is free, comrades.

bw.edu/elysian-trio

