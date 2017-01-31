Designer Valerie Mayen Brings Her Yellowcake Shop Style to Old City Libations

Thu 2/2 @ 6PM

Fashion designer and ex-Project Runway contestant Valerie Mayen may have closed her store in Gordon Square, but she hasn’t gone away. Without the burden of a storefront, she’s ramped up her designing activities and presenting new collections that are created right her in Cleveland.

She’s showing her work by hosting special events, and her latest one will find her only a few steps from where her store used to be: at Old City Libations in Gordon Square. There she’ll treat guests to a runway show, samples of Old City’s offerings, free salon services and door prizes. It’s also a chance to shop her designs, as well as those from Fount Leather, located right next door to Old City.

Things get underway at 6pm, with the runway show at 7 and the party going on until 10pm.

oldcitysoda.com/libations/

