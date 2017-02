Sat 1/20

Can we ever have too many photos of the Women’s March in Cleveland, which drew 15,000 people, more than 10,000 more than the organizers ever dreamed they would attract? Nope. There was so much going on no one could capture it all. Photographer Elisa Vietri provides these photos in addition to the ones Anastasia Pantsios already shared. Enjoy!

View the PHOTOSTREAM here.

