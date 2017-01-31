Photographer Joe Kleon Auctions Concert Shots to Raise Money for Medina Cat Rescue Kitten Krazy

Through Tue 2/7

We love Kitten Krazy in Medina. We were dragged out to this private nonprofit cat rescue by concert photographer and dedicated cat lover Joe Kleon who volunteers to photograph all the adoptable cats and kittens every couple of weeks to post online and facilitate their adoptions. And we came home with Charlie (pictured).

Last year, Joe did a fundraiser for Kitten Krazy offering some of his concert shots for auction. It was so successful, he’s doing it again. Now through February 7, you can place your bid on shots of artists like Michael Stanley, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger and Stevie Nicks. Some of the photos are even autographed and the Wish You Were Here auction includes a pair of tickets to the band’s March 4 concert at the Akron Civic Theatre. There’s even a lovely cat picture to bid on! (That’s not autographed but you can always rub catnip on it).

To see the photos and place a bid go to kittenkrazy.org/fundraising. To be a real winner, head out to Kitten Krazy and check out the 4,000 square foot shelter teeming with free-roaming, fully vetted cats and kittens of all types and adopt one or more. They’re open for adoption Tuesday- Friday noon-5pm and Saturdays from noon-3pm. 12-5 and Saturdays, 12-3.

