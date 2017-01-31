Opera Star Stephanie Blythe Sings for Cleveland Chamber Music Society at Plymouth Church

Thu 2/2 @ 7:30PM

American mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe has cut a wide swath in the opera world since making her professional debut at the Metropolitan Opera in 1995 when she was in her mid 20s. Since then, the list of roles she’s tackled keeps growing, ranging from weighty, powerful Wagner roles to roles in lighthearted operas such as The Barber of Seville.

When she comes to Shaker Heights’ Plymouth Church to perform as part of the Cleveland Chamber Music Society series, she’ll apply her acclaimed voice to songs by Benjamin Britten, Jacques Brel, Léo Ferré, Francis Poulenc and Noël Coward, demonstrating a range that extends beyond opera into popular tunes.

She’ll be accompanied by pianist Warren Jones who is noted for his collaborations with many of the world’s top classical vocalists including Marilyn Horne, Kathlen Battle, Smauel zramet and Kiri Te Kanawa. A faculty member at the Manhattan School of Music, his partnership with Blythe includes a work, “Covered Wagon Woman, by Alan Louis Smith, commissioned for the duo.

Tickets are $30.

