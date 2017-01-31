Ohio Authors Share Their Work at Brews & Prose at Market Garden Brewery

Tue 2/7 @ 7-10PM

Come on down to Market Garden Brewery for the next session of the monthly Brews & Prose. You can grab one of Market Garden’s craft brews and order up some food, then settle back and listen to Toledo’s Amy Gustine, author of the 2016 short story collection You Should Pity Us Instead, read from her work. It’s the first book for the Bowling Green State University creative writing graduate and it’s earned widespread praise. She’ll be joined by Cleveland writer Rebecca Spagnuolo and Brandon North. It’s free and open to all.

