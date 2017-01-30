Oberlin Faculty Member/Jazz Pianist Ben Geyer Plays With a Trio at the BOP STOP

Fri 2/3 @ 8PM

Jazz pianist Ben Geyer has lived in New York, New England and Kentucky (where he got his PhD in music theory last year), and performed all over the world. For the last several years, he has lived and worked in northeast Ohio, thanks to one of the area’s many college/university music programs: he teaches at the Oberlin Conservatory.

He’ll be performing his first show at the Bop Stop since settling in this area, accompanied by two of the area’s top jazz musicians: bassist Peter Dominguez and drummer Zaire Darden. His show will include both his own compositions and his versions of popular tunes. Tickets are $12.

[Photo by Mark Stern]

