Oberlin Christens New Club-Like Space with Vocal Student Performance Led by Conductor Alum

Fri 1/27 @ 8PM

Like many Oberlin Conservatory grads, conductor Joseph Mechavich (pictured) has built an impressive international career, especially for his work with opera companies, since graduating from the conservatory 25 years ago.

He’s returned to his alma mater to help christen a new campus club called the William and Helen Birenbaum Innovation and Performance Space in the lower level of the new Hotel at Oberlin, to be used for educational programs by day and student/faculty performances by night six days a week.

The first public performance there features 11 Oberlin voice students who have been working with Mechavich and composer/librettist Gene Scheer on a program titled Words into Sound. It focuses on how music and text interact in art songs and opera scenes in the work of Scheer and his collaborator Jake Heggie. The performance is a culmination of work Mechavich and Scheer have been doing with the students during January.

The performance is free; doors open at 7pm with a cash bar available.

