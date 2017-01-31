No Exit New Music Ensemble Trio Plays at SPACES, CSU and Heights Arts

Sat 2/4 @ 8PM

Mon 2/6 @ 8PM

Sat 2/11 @ 8PM

Cleveland avant-garde music ensemble No Exit is always looking for ways to shake things up, performing in different configurations in different venues, often debuting new compositions. And they’ve really ramped up the number of opportunities to hear them, with twice as many concerts per season as they used to do.

Three of its members will be performing a series of shows, taking place at SPACES Gallery (Sat 2/4), Cleveland State University’s Drinko Auditorium (Mon 2/6) and Heights Arts (Sat 2/11). Violinist Cara Tweed, pianist Nicholas Underhill and percussionist Luke Rinderknecht. These will be more intimate shows than those performed by the full ensemble, allowing the musicians to play some of their favorite pieces.

They’ll perform Lou Harrison’s Suite for Solo Piano, Christopher Dean’s “Mourning Dove Sonnet” for vibraphone and Underhill’s “Habanera” for violin. Together they’ll play George Antheil’s 1923 Violin Sonata No. 2 and the newly “esphyr” by Emily Koh in its world premier.

All three concerts are free and open to the public.

