NE Ohio Guitar Star Neil Zaza Plays Akron Civic Theatre Before Heading Overseas to Tour

Fri 2/3 @ 7PM

Neil Zaza has come — and gone — a long way since emerging as northeast Ohio’s reigning guitar god in the late ’80s band that carried his name.

After that band broke up in 1992, he never played in another local band — he was too darned busy building an international reputation, making records, doing clinics, doing instrumental performances and eventually touring all over Europe and Asia. He’s got a signature guitar and tablature books for aspiring young guitar heroes. Most recently he did yet another swing through China and he’s about to head over to Europe again. His brand of wordless melodic guitar wizardry translates well into any language.

When he’s not off in some far-flung land, Zaza makes his home in Akron where he has a recording studio. And he’ll be playing for his hometown crowd when he does an intimate cabaret-style show at the Akron Civic Theatre.

“I’m so excited to play my hometown and the Akron Civic Theatre in this very intimate setting,” he says in the show press release. “The band is working up a great new set of tunes drawing from [latest album] Peach as well as hitting all the tunes you already know and hopefully want to hear. I’m especially stoked as given the intimate seating and format of the concert; I can really have some fun and tell some stories, talk about the tunes and make it a much more personal experience for all in attendance. This is going to be a special one!”

Tickets are $25. Call 330-253-2488 or go to akroncivic.com.

neilzaza

akroncivic

Post categories: