The Music of Legendary Bassist Milt Hinton Comes to the Beck Center

Sat 2/4 @ 4PM

In collaboration with Oberlin College, Beck Center for the Arts presents the Playing the Changes: The Life and Legacy of Milt Hinton exhibition in the Jean Bulicek Galleria. Playing the Changes is a traveling exhibition developed by Oberlin College and the Milton J. Hinton Photographic Collection.

This special event will include a presentation by Oberlin curator Jeremy Smith and music performance by Oberlin professor Peter Dominguez, playing Milt Hinton’s famous bass.

This event is free and open to the public.

