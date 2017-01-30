A Dance-Performance Piece About Squirrels and Relationships at Baldwin Wallace Sounds Nuts

Wed 2/1-Sat 2/4 @ 7:30PM

After the Beastie Boys did their hit song “Girls,” a novelty band recorded a parody entitled “Squirrels.” Because it rhymed, after all.

That’s pretty much the only conceivable rationale (that plus Valentine’s Day) for Liars in Fur Coats, a new production under the Baldwin-Wallace University Dance Program’s “Fyoo zh en” series, fusing music and dance.

Taking a page from real-life science studies of mating habits of ground squirrels, it depicts via whimsical dance the interactions of a co-ed team of student researchers as they observe the lovestruck mammals in the wild, the experiment soon becoming allegorical. Sara Whale directs the production in the Kleist Center for Art & Drama.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors. No information available about how much for squirrels.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

