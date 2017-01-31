Imagine a Parallel Universe Where the Indians Won the Series at Baldwin-Wallace

Fri 2/3 @ 7:30PM

Scientists (and science-fiction writers) have long proposed the concept of parallel and alternate universes co-existing. Who knows, perhaps in a different reality, Donald Trump lost the elections (you knew we had to go there).

Steven Kostzya, a chemistry instructor from Cuyahoga Community College (at least in this dimension), gives a presentation at Baldwin Wallace University about the “Multi-verse” concept and its scientific plausibility.

(Meanwhile, Trump hears about this and orders an additional wall to keep out foreign universes.)

The lecture happens at the Center for Innovation and Growth (CIG) on the B-W campus. Weather permitting, attendees afterwards can venture to the nearby Burrell Observatory and perhaps look for an alternate universe in which the Browns are doing well. Oh, no way that can exist. Admission is free.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

