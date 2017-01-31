Margot Lee Shetterly, Author of ‘Hidden Figures,’ Speaks at CWRU

Fri 2/3 @ 12:30PM

The new film Hidden Figures has been getting a lot of people into movie theaters who are not part of industry’s coveted young male demographic. The film follows the work of three African-American female mathematicians working at NASA on early in the early when they faced skepticism and prejudice from being both women and black, despite their contributions to the first manned space flight. It’s been nominated for a bunch of awards including three Oscars.

The film was based on the 2016 book Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly. She drew the material from her own background: she grew up in Hampton, Virginia where the women worked and her own father was a NASA research scientist at the same facility.

Shetterly will speak at Case Western Reserve University’s Tinkham Veale University Center as part of a series of events celebrating the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Her presentation will talk about issues of race, gender, science and innovation with a focus on how the contributions of minorities and women are often overlooked.

Her speech is free and open to the public and there is a book signing and reception following the talk. For more information and to register to attend go here.

Post categories: