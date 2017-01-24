Local Students Hold Benefit at the Grog Shop to Fund Hip Hop Musical Film

Mon 1/30 @ 7:30PM

A group of students from Cleveland State University, Tri-C and some of their friends are putting together a short film, a “totally hip hop musical” entitled Legion of Lyricists. The script is written by Najada Davis, the original score is by Eli Manos.

They’re just beginning production and some serious fundraising to pay for the project. They have a crowdfunding page here, but I you’d like to meet these enterprising young people, talk to them and learn more about the film, come on down to the Grog Shop where they’re hosting a benefit concert for the project. Chris Black, DJ Nu Era, AtoZ and AOD Drummer will perform. Admission is just $10. They promise to spend the money wisely!

