LEGOs Take Center Stage in Great Lakes Science Center’s Build It! Exhibit

Sat 2/4-Sun 5/14

Great Lakes Science Center’s new exhibit Build It! isn’t your type “stand there and look” museum display. It’s divided into three phases — Play It! Explore It! and Move It! — which invited kids to become part of the exhibition.

The first part, Play It!, opens Sat 2/4 and runs through Sun 5/14. Its 2,500 feet of medieval-themed displays include a giant castle with LEGO sculptures and building tables, a LEGO dragon, a digital catapult and a castle slide. There will also be race tracks with a LEGO car-building station, brick puzzle mazes, a brick mosaic artwork creation area and lots more.

glsc.org/explore/build-it

