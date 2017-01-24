Learn How to Access Vacant Land in Cleveland for a Community Project

Wed 2/1 @ 6-8PM

Anyone who has driven around Cleveland knows that there’s a lot of vacant land in a city that has shrunk from of more than 900,000 in 1950 to under 400,00 now. And despite hype about newcomers swelling the downtown population, there isn’t likely to be a radical turnaround.

That’s fueled conversations about how to use those empty acres, some of which have been converted to parks, gardens and urban farms. If you’ve had an idea about a reuse kicking around and want to know how to acquire the necessary land, Lilah Zautner, a local vacant land expert, is hosting interactive Teach-in on obtaining vacant land for community projects, with a presentation, discussion and training session on how to do so. Learn how the city decides how to allocate land, how to do research and apply, and learn what others have done.

It takes place at Otis Moss Jr University Hospital in Fairfax. It’s free and open to all.

