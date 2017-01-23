A Kaleidoscopic Cinematic Sound and Light Trilogy Stretches Minds at the Art Museum

Fri 1/27 @ 7:30PM

Sat 1/28 @ 11AM, 1:30 & 3:30PM

Sun 1/29 @ 1:30 & 3:30PM

Filmmaker Godfrey Reggio, born in New Orleans in 1940 and a graduate of an austere Roman Catholic monastery, came to prominence with his first feature Koyaanisqatsi (1983).

Shot around the world between 1975 and 1982, it used cinematographer Ron Fricke’s time-lapse, slo-mo and incredible state-of-the-art cinematography to render the disconnect between urban life and the natural environment, underlain by a hypnotic Philip Glass musical score.

The visionary non-narrative piece was followed by two more in a similar vein, Powaqqatsi (1988) and the CGI-dominated Naqoyqatsi (2002). An art museum, not a superhero-pandering cinema, really is the best way to appreciate the triptych, and the Cleveland Museum of Art complies with a weekend devoted to showing all three in succession, projected on a big screen, the way nature intended (or not, as the case may be).

Admission is $12 per individual film, or a pass for all three for $30.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

