Journalism Panel at KSU Examines the Media’s Role in the World of ‘Alternative Facts’

Thu 1/26 @ 7PM

Oh, the handwringing, the handwringing in the media! While it’s doubtful that was the intended result, the media bears by far the most responsibility for electing the current president. In its avid desire for a cliffhanging “horse race,” what should have been major scandals for him got minimal coverage other than by a few select journalists such as the Washington Post’s David Farenthold and Newsweek’s Kurt Eichenwald, making them easy to dismiss or ignore.

Meanwhile, to “equalize” the candidates, all outlets endlessly hammered Hillary’s emails, blowing a bureaucratic misstep into a perceived crime of the century. One study showed that broadcast TV news covered the emails three times more than ALL policy issues combined. The media’s soul searching probably should have begun the day Trump responded to stories about his fundraising lagging the other Republican primary candidates by saying he didn’t need to raise money because the media gave him $2 billion in free coverage. But better late than never, I guess.

Among the many forums popping up on the topic of what the media did wrong during the 2016 election and how it should handle what comes next is a panel of local professional journalists and educators at Kent State University’s Franklin Hall Auditorium.

“Where did journalists fall short in coverage of Election 2016? What tools, skills and tactics can we use to continue our mission to seek truth and report it, in anticipation of a potentially different relationship between the White House and the media?” they ask, as they well should.

Even more crucial, they plan to address “What are the enemies of truth?” and “How can we do better and earn back the public’s trust?”

WKYC anchor Russ Mitchell will moderate a panel that includes the

’s Henry Gomez, syndicated columnist Connie Schultz, and Kent State Journalism faculty members Cheryl Ann Lambert, Jacquie Marino and Chance York. It’s free and open to the public; no registration is necessary. It will also be broadcast live on Facebook if you can’t make it.

kent.edu/jmc/news/way-forward

