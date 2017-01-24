Jazz Sax Player Bobby Selvaggio Revives His All-Original Red Rhinoceros

Wed 2/1 @ 7PM

Back when he first returned from New York City to his native northeast Ohio in the late ’90s, jazz sax player Bobby Selvaggio put together an octet called Red Rhinoceros as an outlet for his composing and improvising interests, which had a residency at the old Bop Stop in the Warehouse District.

After many of its crew of hot young players (including immediate past artistic director of the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra, trumpeter Sean Jones) moved on to other cities, Selvaggio disbanded the group. Since then, he’s been busy serving as director of the jazz studies program at his alma mater Kent State, performing with numerous ensembles and recording.

He’s now assembled Red Rhinoceros Revival featuring some of the current crop of stellar jazz musicians tenor sax player Chris Coles, baritone sax player Brad Wagner, trumpeter Aaron Janik, trombonist Sam Blakeslee, guitarist Dan Bruce, bassist Kevin Martinez and drummer Dan Fernandez. They’re debuting at — where else? — the Bop Stop, performing an evening of Selvaggio’s original compositions for octet. Admission is $15.

[Photo by Heidi Rolf]

