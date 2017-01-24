Intimate Concert at Heights Music Shop Features Local Performers Rachel Brown and Ray Flanagan

Thu 1/26 @ 7-10PM

Heights Music Shop in Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Lee shopping district is one of those old-fashioned music stores where people come to hang out, talk about music and instruments, and even listen to music. Owners Darrell Branch and Rick Szekelyi, both musicians themselves, have made sure it’s the kind of place where local original music gets a hearing. They sell local CDs, along with guitars, and host events such as the HomeGrown Music Revival concert where Lorain’s Rachel Brown, frontwoman of the Beatnik Playboys, known for her sultry country/blues-influenced vocals, and Ray Flanagan, who fronts rocking Americana band Ray Flanagan & the Authorities, will perform an intimate concert with seating for just 40 people.

You can BYOB and make yourself at home. Tickets are $10, with all the money going to the performers. And since seating is limited, it’s a good idea to call the store at 216-860-4460 to reserve your spot.

