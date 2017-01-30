Happy Dog Euclid Tavern and City Club Host Panel Discussion on President’s Immigration Order

Wed 2/1 @ 7PM

Responding quickly to breaking events, the Happy Dog and the City Club of Cleveland have pulled together a panel discussion on the executive order issued very suddenly by Trump on Friday blocking immigrants, refugees and even green card holders from seven countries from entering the U.S. and throwing airports across the nation into chaos as protestors and teams of attorneys showed up.

Laughably titled “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States,” it did no such thing, targeting countries that have sent no terrorists to these shores while failing to include countries such as Saudi Arabia, where most of the 9/11 terrorists came from. It ignored the fact that refugees have already undergone up to two years of vetting, something many immigration opponents are in denial about.

The conversation will take place at the Happy Dog’s east side location at the Euclid Tavern, and will focus on the legal and constitutional implications of the executive order. Panelists will include CWRU School of Law professor Jonathan H. Adler and ACLU general counsel Susan J. Becker.

It’s free and open to all. And you can enjoy one of the club’s famous hot dogs with a choice of dozens of toppings available while you’re listening.

city-club-happy-dog-understanding-the-executive-order-on-immigration

