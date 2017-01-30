Growing a Backbone

Good Morning! It’s your CoolCleveland wake-up call. Whether it’s Mansfield Frazier asking whom can black folks trust, or guest commentator Dr. Donald C. Shingler opining on what the next presidency might look like, or dual PHOTOSTREAMS of the Women’s March in Cleveland, or just an overflowing handful of cool events you might want to check out this week, CoolCleveland is here with this message: get up, get out and let your voices be heard.

So here’s how it works: Feel free to use this weekly issue of CoolCleveland, or download our free mobile apps for Apple and Android to help you find the local cool stuff going on in your CoolNEIGHBORHOOD and beyond. But then we suggest you put down your devices and engage with your neighbors, your community, your extended family.

Maybe you want to be inspired by high school students at the Beachwood Community Center. Maybe you love movies and want to check out the Standing Rock Int’l Film Shorts Festival in Kent. Maybe you want to be blown away by new art at MOCA, or the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center’s Family Astronomy Night, or the latest episode of the Mechanic Street House Concerts, or a celebration of the inestimable impact the Stokes brothers had on our community, or a discussion with journalists on the media’s role in the new world of “alternative facts” at KSU. We’re confident you’ll grow into it. —Thomas Mulready

