Great Lakes Science Center Launches Double Feature Series in its DOME Theater

Sat 1/28 @ 6PM

If you haven’t checked out the Great Lakes Science Center’s new DOME Theater, which replaced the old OMNIMAX, now is a great time to do so.

GLSC is kicking off Take Two!, a monthly series of doubled features of classic movies that maybe you’ve meant to catch but haven’t gotten around to yet. They start this week with a pair of helmed by Muppets creator Jim Henson: 1982’s The Dark Crystal, which he co-wrote and co-directed with Frank Oz, and 1986’s Labyrinth, which he directed. The former screens at 8pm; the latter at 6pm. Beer, wine and other concessions will be available for purchase, making this a complete movie-going experience.

Tickets are $10 for one movie, $9 per movie for two or more purchased together, or $55 for all eight movies.

greatlakessciencecenter

Post categories: