The Great Big Home & Garden Show Fills the Great Big I-X Center

Fri 2/3-Sat 2/11@ 10AM-9PM

Sun 2/12 @ 10 AM-6PM

Don’t confuse the Great Big Home & Garden Show with the Insignificant Little Home & Garden Show. The ultimate “home page” is the floor plan for the annual show, a decorator’s delight of vendors and exhibits that annually fills the sprawl of the International Exhibition Center next to Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport.

The VIP celebrity guest is Kortney Wilson, from HGTV’s “Masters of Flip” show. The VIP structure is a 6,200-square-foot walk-through replica home with all the latest amenities.

As always, local landscapers have contributed more than a dozen gardens, clustered around a theme. This year it happens to be blockbuster movies – gardens referencing everything from Jurassic Park to The Godfather. Good thing nobody did The Killing Fields; that would be bad.

Admission is $15 for adults, $8 for children, and note the I-X Center’s infamous on-site parking fee, approximately $10.

greatbighomeandgarden

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: