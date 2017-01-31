French Piano Sensation Lucas Debargue Plays Concert at Severance Hall

Fri 2/3 @ 8PM

French pianist Lucas Debargue created quite a stir at 2015 International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow. Despite being a latecomer to systematic training — he started only four years prior to the competition in his mid teens, after playing with less dedication for years, instead of starting serious training at 5 or 6 — and despite having a style some dismissed as idiosyncratic, he placed fourth.

You have a chance to decide for yourself if the 26-year-old pianist is the real thing. He’ll be performing at the Reinberger Recital Hall at Severance Hall in a performance presented by the Cleveland Orchestra. He’ll play Domenico Scarlatti’s Sonata in C major, Frederic Chopin’s Ballade No. 4, Maurice Ravel’s Gaspard de la Nuit and Nikolai Medtner’s Sonata No. 1 in F minor.

Tickets are $39-$49.

