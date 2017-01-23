Is Film ‘Groundhog Day’ Scientifically Accurate? Find Out at the Capitol Theatre

Wed 2/1 @ 7PM

Possibly getting around the likely ban on science now that the Republicans are in the White House, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History has a great way to popularize stuff about biology, zoology, astronomy and evolution: Reel Science, a series of movie screenings at Cleveland Cinemas locations, with CMNH top brainiacs fact-checking Hollywood for accuracy.

This month’s edu-tainment, screening at the Capitol Theatre in Gordon Square, is Groundhog Day, the 1993 comedy-fantasy with Bill Murray as a cynical TV weatherman who finds himself caught in a repeating time loop, reliving the same February 2 indefinitely. The witty production, masterminded by the late Harold Ramis, has since been hailed not only as great farce but also profound on philosophical and moral/ethical levels.

A genuine CMNH wildlife curator will MC with science stuff, but come on, who needs a real excuse to watch a quality picture like this? Admission is $7.50, with discounts for museum members (card must be presented).

reelscience

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: