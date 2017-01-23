Sisters are marching in Cleveland and D.C. this week, fighting for women’s rights. And the Year of Vibrant Green Space kicks off as we reach for Sustainable Cleveland 2019.

Meanwhile, kids prove that writing plays isn’t just for adults, and DTH shows that dance isn’t just for skinny white people. CPT debuts Entry Point, Melt debuts a new Happy Hour, and four new shows debut at the Galleries at CSU.

You can protest at the Happy Dog, get wise at the Metroparks’ Owl HOOT-enanny, purr with the Persians at the All Breed Cat Show, and stand up for homeless dogs at the Secondhand Mutts Barkfeast Omelet fundraiser. We’re counting on you to keep up the fight. —Thomas Mulready

Post categories: