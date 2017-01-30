The Family Reading Festival in Akron Turns the Page on Ten Years

Sat 2/4 @ 10AM-3PM

There’s got to be some way to get youngsters in northeast Ohio eager to read — Got it! Free beer! Okay, now let’s try that again. There’s got to be some LEGAL way to get youngsters in northeast Ohio Ohio eager to read.

Got it! Or rather, the Akron Public Library has had it, a Family Reading Festival that celebrates books and literary in a fun carnival atmosphere, with live musical guests. The Family Reading Festival marks its decade milestone anniversary in 2017, and this Saturday the 10th annual lineup includes singer Jim Gill, the Miller South Show Choir and other specials.

Admission is free, and the celebration takes place in the Main Library in downtown Akron.

akronlibrary

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: