Experimental Film Shorts Screen at Akron’s Rubicon Cinema

Sat 1/28 @ 8PM

Rubicon Cinema presents three short films. Two shorts, Skagafjordur and In Titan’s Goblet, are by the esteemed filmmaker Peter Hutton. The respected film journal Cahiers du cinema has described one of his works as “‬A sort of primitive documentary, ‬silent, ‬which celebrates the beauty of the world without forgetting to observe people, ‬the ‬conditions they live & ‬work under…‬”‬

Mexican filmmaker Manuela De Laborde’s AS WITHOUT SO WITHIN is a deeply mysterious and enveloping experimental short film. De Laborde transforms prop sculptures using a viariety of techniques of framing, ‬lighting, and ‬superimposition.‬‬

Admission is a $5-$10 donation. There’s free popcorn too! BYOB.

