Enjoy an All-You-Can-Eat Dinner and Help Homeless Pets at Berea Animal Rescue’s Soup-R-Bowl

Sat 1/28 @ 4-7PM

Animals, animals — we’re all about animals. We’d love to see every cat and dog have a good home. One way to help work toward that is to support rescues that do the work of caring for unwanted animals and searching for someone who wants them — usually with most of the work done by volunteers.

Berea Animal Rescue Friends aka ARF is hosting its annual all-you-can-eat Soup-R-Bowl Dinner at Berea High School. There’ll be plenty of tummy-filling cold-weather food including soup, chili, wraps, mac & cheese, salads and a huge dessert bar. There’ll also be a bunch of raffle baskets, 50/50 raffles, sideboard betting and ARF merch for sale. Watch out though! There will also be “adorable adoptables” on hand, so you might end up going home with a new pet. Beware the doggie making pleading eyes at you.

Tickets are sold at the door — $12 for adults, $5 for kids 5-12, free for kids under 5. If you can bring a donation of canned cat food, cat treats, laundry detergent, garbage bags or paper towels, they will really love you.

soup-r-bowl-dinner

