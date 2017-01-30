No Snowman Building While Kent Ice Carving Festival Marks Its 13th Year

Sat 2/4 @ 1-4PM

Ice-carving festivals are a saving grace of having to live with a dismal NE Ohio winter.

And in the college town of Kent (where there is the ever-present danger an ice festival protested by campus global-warming activists for cooling their jets), Standing Rock Cultural Arts presents their Annual “Make Mine With Ice” Ice Carving Exhibition, for the 13th consecutive year.

Many of the icy installations come courtesy talented ice-carving society that crystallized at the University of Akron, such as graphic-design graduate John Dreslinski and fellow alumni, who have competed in national ice contests.

Admission is free. Food available onsite will include pastries from Stahl’s Bakery.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

