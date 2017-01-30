DayGlo a Go Go at Waterloo Arts Is the Ultimate Adult Coloring Book

Fri 2/3 @ 6-10PM
For the past five years, in recognition of Cleveland’s prominence as HQ of the iconic DayGlo Color Corporation, local arts organizations have held the DayGlo Show, a widely anticipated exhibit that challenges painters to create artwork specifically utilizing DayGlo’s line of pigments — which, of course, blaze surrealistically under ultraviolet light.
During the regular Walk Over Waterloo weekend arts perambulation, this year’s DayGlo Show also features the traditional DayGlo a Go Go. This is a fundraiser party-reception set amidst the vibrant black-light artwork, with DayGlo face-painting, luminous cocktails, a dance party (with live music from KMOB Trio) and light appetizers.
Admission is $8 for adults, free for kids. Attendees are advised to wear appropriate clothing for a potentially splattery environment; Day-Glo paint does not wash out.
[Written by Charles Cassady]