DANCE REVIEW: Dance Theatre of Harlem by Roy Berko

Founded in 1969, the Dance Theatre of Harlem, which is housed in the Harlem section of New York City, was the first black professional classical ballet company. Since that time, as was evidenced in their recent Cleveland concerts, the organization has extended its purpose to being racially diverse and performing an eclectic repertoire that stresses empowerment through dance.

The company’s two sold-out Ohio Theatre performances were co-sponsored by Dance Cleveland and Cuyahoga Community College. Consisting of four segments, three short, full-length works and a four-segment number, the program showed the breadth of the company. Mainly modern ballet, with the women on point, they also showed off their jazz and contemporary moves.

Change, danced by all women, was a tribute to black, brown and beige females. Equilibrium (Brotherhood) highlighted the physicality, athleticism and grace with the spotlight on the exploration of “male bonding and how it brings stability to one’s life.” System, danced to the atonal music of John Adams, centered on migrants and the need to “hold the door open for them to continue moving, building and expanding their consciousness.”

Return, performed to music by James Brown, Alfred Ellis, Aretha and Carolyn Franklin, was the crowd favorite during the evening concert, often eliciting loud cheers from the audience, especially the large group of dance students from the Cleveland School for the Arts. Superbad, the concluding segment, which was contemporary hip-hop and street moves, brought the program to a joyous conclusion.

Dance Cleveland’s next concert is Jessica Lang Dance on Sat 3/4 at the Ohio Theatre. For tickets visit playhousesquare.org/or 216-241-6000.

[Written by Roy Berko, member, Dance Critics Association]

