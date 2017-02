Sun 2/5 @ 7:30PM

Noa Even & Phil Pierick are new music saxophone duo Ogni Suono. They collaborate regularly with composers and other performers, to expand and promote contemporary music for saxophone duo. This adventurous program of new music full of bombast, humor, subtlety and more, explores the wide-ranging musical, dramatic, and theatrical possibilities inherent in the synthesis of saxophone and voice.

It’s free, although donations are appreciated.

stjohnsohiocity

[Written by Stephan Haluska]

Post categories: