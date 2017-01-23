Come Meditate to Drone Music at Hive Mind in Akron

Sat 1/28 @ 9PM

Join in for a night of mindful contemplation, featuring some of Northeast Ohio’s greatest drone musicians — Jeremy Bible, Machine Listener, and Scare Words.

Jeremy Bible is an interdisciplinary artist focused on the intersection of sound and light. Bible strives to construct an environmental experience that is both profoundly sensory and beautifully surreal. Bible has been known to create immersive soundscapes through layer abstract textures, nature sounds and heavy thick drones to cinematic effect.

Machine Listener is one of the many projects of artist and experimental musician Matthew Gallagher. Machine Listener’s latest release explores slowly developed forms of well-paced changes, which create a cohesive yet ever evolving atmosphere.

Scare Words is the audiovisual project of Pete Bach. Bach will be focusing his efforts on his deep interest in the relationships between physical science and Buddhism.

Please bring a cushion, blanket, yoga mat, etc for sitting or laying down. Hot tea and light snacks will be provided. Suggested admission is $5-$10.

