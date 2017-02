Thu 1/26 @ 8:30PM

Local indie rockers Cloud Nothings release their fifth studio album Life Without Sound next week and embark on international tour but not before a send-off show with their hometown Cleveland fans.

What started out as a teenage bedroom project has matured in lyrics and songwriting as the group has grown their fanbase with each new release with their development of sunshine, feel-good indie rock.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 day of show.

beachlandballroom.com/cloud-nothings

cloudnothings

Post categories: