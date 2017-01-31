Learn How a Cleveland Rabbi Contributed to the Civil Rights Movement at the Maltz Museum

Wed 2/8 @ 7PM

There’s a long tradition of Jews joining with African-Americans to support civil rights and justice, a tradition that continues to this day in organizations such as Greater Cleveland Congregations. And many of them got involved in the Civil Rights Movement of the ’60s.

One of these was Rabbi Arthur Lelyveld who served at Cleveland’s Fairmount Temple from 1958 through 1986. He joined the Freedom Summer in 1964 in Mississippi and was among the activists beaten by hostile defenders of segregation. He’s pictured in the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s current show This Light of Ours, which features the work of nine photographers who shot the Civil Rights Movement during those times.

The Maltz Museum will host a program called ‘The Legacy of Rabbi Lelyveld.” The $12 general admission includes admission to the show so be sure to get there early to see this large, impressive and deeply moving exhibition.

maltzmuseum/legacy-of-rabbi-lelyveld/

