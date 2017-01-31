Cleveland Public Library Hosts Four-Week Acting Workshop on Hough Riots

Sat 2/4 @ 11AM-1PM

Theater can be a powerful witness for social change and justice. The Ohio City Theatre Project and Cleveland Public Library are offering a four-week workshop series for both experienced performers and those who have never participated in theater before to explore the 1966 Hough Uprising using collaborative theater techniques to express their own responses to this event.

It kicks off the first session with a short version of the play Incendiaries, which was developed at Cleveland Public Theatre and premiered as a full-length work in January 2016. The sessions take place at Cleveland Public Library’s Martin Luther King Jr. branch in University Circle. They are free and open to everyone 14 and up. Register here.

the-incendiaries-project

