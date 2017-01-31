Cleveland Prog-Rock Legend Paul Fayrewether Plays the House of Blues

Sat 2/4 @ 9PM

From the mid-70s through the mid-90s, Paul Fayrewether fronted the Lorain-based band Fayrewether, which was known for its outstanding renditions of the Genesis repertoire, with Fayrewether’s costumes and theatrical gestures adding to their appeal. At the height of the band’s popularity in the late ’70s and early-mid ’80s, they packed rooms all over the region.

The band also attempted some original material and released three albums and some singles, but never found that sweet spot where their Genesis roots morphed into an original style. After they broke up in 1994, Fayrewether continued to perform on his own, utilizing his smooth warm voice, charismatic good looks and lingering echoes of Genesis’ prog-rock drama to charm area audiences.

He wasn’t all that active during the ’00s, but in the last few years he’s been performing again a couple of times a year, special occasions for all his old fans and worth checking out for younger fans of prog rock too. He’ll be performing at the House of Blues. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door.

Post categories: