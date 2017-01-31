Cleveland Jam Band Vibe & Direct Host Music & Art Dance Party at the Beachland

Sat 2/4 @ 9PM

Vibe & Direct is one of Cleveland’s wave of younger jam bands who embrace their ancestors (they cite the Grateful Dead and Cleveland’s own veteran jammers the JiMiller Band as influences) while bringing their own contemporary take in the form of an electronic/dance influence.

While planning the release of their first full-length album Chrysanthemum some time this year, the trio is planning its evening-long dance party/indoor festival in the form of Vibe in Color 3. They’ll headline of course, but they’re bringing in some friends to play including East Coast bands Electric Love Machine and lespecial, Cleveland’s Broken Keys and Youngstown’s AkAfunk. It also features performance painters Ryan Oddo, Bex Moss and Anadono.

“It’s a celebration of love… the love we have for the artists we perform with, and the friends and family we’ve met along this journey!” they say. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door.

vibeanddirect

