Classic Country Brunch at the Music Box Features Shooter Sharp & the Shootouts

Sun 2/5 @ noon

Akron musician Ryan Humbert is always up to something, whether it’s putting out albums of his original material, putting together tribute shows to one of his influences or organizing a Christmas charity show at the Akron Civic Theatre.

His most recent project is Shooter Sharp & the Shootouts, a quartet that plays the sort of classic, tear-in-your-beer honky-tonk country that artists like George Jones and Conway Twitty were known for. They perform both classics of the genre and their own originals in that style.

They’ll be providing the sounds at the Music Box Supper Club’s Country Classic Brunch. It’s $5 to come take in the music. The full all-you-can-eat brunch, which features everything from build-your-own breakfast burritos to eggs Benedict to bananas foster is $18 for adults, $8 for kids 12 and under. There’s also a bloody Mary bar.

