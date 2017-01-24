Cincinnati’s Over The Rhine Is Back at the Music Box with a Deluxe Edition of Their Album ‘Ohio’

Fri 1/27 @ 8PM

Cincinnati’s elegiac folk-rock band Over the Rhine had a brief moment of trendiness in the mid ’90s when a small wave of similar bands found an audience for achingly melodic songs drenched in pastoral nostalgia.

When that moment passed, the core husband-and-wife duo of Linford Detweiler and Karin Bergquist continued to explore their lives, their relationship and their surroundings in hauntingly beautiful music under the same name. Their 2003 album Ohio made their home state the topic of their reflections.

They’ve just released a deluxe two-LP set of Ohio featuring lyrics, liner notes, new photos and a digital download card. And they’re about to make another of their frequent trips up I-71 to play for their loyal fan base in northeast Ohio at the Music Box Supper Club. Boston-based singer/songwriter Kari Stoddard-Imari opens with his band Ancestors in Training.

Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door.

