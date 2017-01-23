Celebrate All Things Groundhog at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Sat 1/28 @ 10AM-5PM

It may be the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese zodiac calendar, but it’s the Week of the Groundhog in the USA (who lost all the jobs to China, so who’s smarter?).

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History commemorates February 2, aka Groundhog Day, with special groundhog-centric features such as live-animal demonstrations, puppetry, and crafts relating to the science and pop-culture lore behind this indiginous Ohio rodent — including the question of just what is hibernation among mammals anyway?

Groundhog Fun Day is free with general CMNH admission of $15 per adult, $10 for kids.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

