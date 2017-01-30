Cats on Holiday Reprise Kinks Tribute at the Music Box Supper Club

Sat 2/4 @ 7:30PM

Last Thanksgiving, longtime Cleveland swamp rockers Cats on Holiday presented an evening called “God Bless the Kinks,” honoring a key influence of the band’s leader Denis DeVito.

The Kinks, led by contentious brothers Ray and Dave Davies through their 32-year run, were swept over to the U.S. in the British invasion and quickly had three hits: “You Really Got Me,” “All day and All of the Night,” and “Tired of Waiting for You.” It was another five years before they had their next big U.S. hit “Lola,” whose gender-bending them got them tied in with the rising glitter-rock movement and attracted a whole new audience. In fact, their strength was their detailed observation of post-WW II British culture and their albums were eagerly lapped up by devoted American Anglophiles such as McMahon — and DeVito.

Cats on Holiday will be taking the stage at the Music Box with special guest, keyboard player Moss Stanley of Nitebridge, to perform an entire evening of Kinks material including their best-known hits, obscure favorites and hidden tunes from their records. There’s also a special Mardi Gras afterparty. Come dancing! It’s $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

